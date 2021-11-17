Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells 15,418 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WATT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Energous by 88.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

