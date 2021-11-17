Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

