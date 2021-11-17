Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 75 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equinix stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $798.00. 594,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 168.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $888.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

