Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10.

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 505,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,935. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $319,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

