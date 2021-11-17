Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Sells 1,378 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. 13,586,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

