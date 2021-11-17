Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FB stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. 13,586,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729,428. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

