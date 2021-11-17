Insider Selling: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Sells 42,184 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,826. The company has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

