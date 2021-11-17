Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 4,763,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.