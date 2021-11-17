Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. 1,903,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 73,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
