Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 480,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
