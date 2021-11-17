Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 480,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

