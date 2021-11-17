Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 2,011 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 226,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.