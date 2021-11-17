Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.43 and a beta of 0.47.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
