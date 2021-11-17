Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.43 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

