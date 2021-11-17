Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSTK traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,386. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

