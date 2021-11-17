Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 3,329 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 24,225,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 433,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.