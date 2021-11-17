Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 65 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.36, for a total transaction of $17,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total transaction of $17,317.95.

PEN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.51. 112,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

