Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPTX traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

