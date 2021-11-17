Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 2,716 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $31.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,919,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,353. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.88 and its 200 day moving average is $353.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roku by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

