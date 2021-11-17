Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

