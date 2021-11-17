Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 363,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,935. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Seer by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

