Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $8,079.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 427,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

