Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 6,450 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The stock has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

