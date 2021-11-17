Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 19,125 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.00. 2,775,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

