Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 359 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 2,218,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

