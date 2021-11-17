Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:STEM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

