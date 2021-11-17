Insider Selling: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Sells 1,725 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of STC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 166,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,524. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

