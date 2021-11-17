Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $23,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 99,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,048. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.