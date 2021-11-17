Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells 29,974 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE THC traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

