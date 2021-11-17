Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

