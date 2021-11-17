Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UPWK stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

