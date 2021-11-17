Insider Selling: Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vince stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Vince Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

