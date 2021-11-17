Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 40,004 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 850,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

