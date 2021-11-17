Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,853,827. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

