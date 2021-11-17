Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison Sells 4,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 84,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

