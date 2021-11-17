Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $111.14.

