Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,439 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

