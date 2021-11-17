Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.13 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,594 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,511. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

