Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.39 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 5.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.69. 27,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

