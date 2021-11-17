Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

