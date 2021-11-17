Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 352,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.83. The company had a trading volume of 600,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,800,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

