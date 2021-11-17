Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce $10.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $202.73.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

