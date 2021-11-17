Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $3.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

IDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

IDN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

