International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 355,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

