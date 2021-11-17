International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.43

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.43 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 141.60 ($1.85). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 31,701 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.43.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

