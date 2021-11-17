International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.43

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.43 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 141.60 ($1.85). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 31,701 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.43.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

