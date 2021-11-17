International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of International Seaways worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.