Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as high as C$17.68. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 86,096 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.