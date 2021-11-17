Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 117.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

