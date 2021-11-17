Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 147.9% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period.

IUSS stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

