Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.81 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95.

