Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 130.8% in October

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 137,299 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

