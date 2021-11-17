Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 16.9% year to date, as the company's earnings and cash flows steadily improve on higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and increase long-term debt to fund its dividend. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

NYSE CVX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. 11,098,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

